NATURALIZER Adelina Wedge Sandal - Wide Width Available, Size 11 in Black at Nordstrom Rack

Stealing the scene: an all-new wedge with the comfort to last all day. Manmade upper with an open toe. Adjustable buckle closure. Contour+ technology: an innovative cushioning system anatomically sculpted to meet every contour of your foot for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience. Non-slip outsole. 2 1/4" heel. Thoughtfully designed: this style made using sustainable materials. Consciously packaged: 100% of our shoe boxes are made of 80% recycled paper and soy-based ink. Sizing: true to size. M=standard width, W=wide width. Open toe. Buckle closure. Approx. 2.75" heel. Imported PU upper, synthetic sole