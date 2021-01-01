BETHEL INTERNATIONAL Adele 18-Light Chrome Crystal Chandelier

This 4-tier chandelier is in a gold finish. The frame is made out of metal, and it comes with clear crystal accents. You can create a timeless feel while using modern forms. This chandelier, a bastion of ancient and enduring artistic significance, serves as both the inspiration and namesake of their newest collection. A wrought-iron chandelier lined with sparkling rain drop crystals brings a distinct old-world style to any setting. Perfect for any dining room. This-piece comes in an unique size and finish to ensure that meets any and all of your needs.