From feiss lighting

Feiss Lighting Adelaide Wall Sconce - Color: Black

$139.37 on sale
($163.96 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Perfectly Industrial Modern, the Adelaide Wall Sconce from Feiss combines the old and new to create an interesting cohesive piece. This fixture features a rustic Midnight Black finished backplate and frame with a geometric pattern and clean lines. A Clear Seedy Glass shade with a conical shade sits inside the frame, creating a trendy caged design. This fixture looks great in living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and entryways.Suitable for use in bathrooms. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Midnight Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com