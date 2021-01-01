Feiss Lighting Adelaide Wall Sconce - Color: Black

Perfectly Industrial Modern, the Adelaide Wall Sconce from Feiss combines the old and new to create an interesting cohesive piece. This fixture features a rustic Midnight Black finished backplate and frame with a geometric pattern and clean lines. A Clear Seedy Glass shade with a conical shade sits inside the frame, creating a trendy caged design. This fixture looks great in living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and entryways.Suitable for use in bathrooms. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Midnight Black