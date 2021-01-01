Artistic Weavers Adelaide Medium Gray 3 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Runner Rug

Warm up your home with the gorgeous Artistic Weavers 3 ft. x 8 ft. Runner. With a modern style, this runner is the ideal addition for contemporary homes. This runner is great to arrange at the end of your bed, or in your hall as a decorative accent piece. It has stain-resistant fabrics and color fade-resistant materials. It has a gradient motif, so you can embellish your room with an accessory. Designed with gray features, this runner will bring a subdued touch to any decor. It has an 80% viscose construction, making it an incredibly durable option for any house. Color: Medium Gray.