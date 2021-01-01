From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Adelaide Gray Fabric Upholstered King Platform Bed
Resonate a resurgent aesthetic in your bedroom with the wingback frame and luxe upholstery of the Adelaide king size platform bed. Constructed of solid wood and plywood frame with MDF for a strong and sturdy structure, the Adelaide features wood legs for ultimate sturdiness and a superior support structure. Upholstered in quality blend of polyester fabric with resilient quality to last over the padded bed frame, the wood slats provide ample support to your mattress while the structure is screwed together for stability. Attached headboard provides a supportive backboard to your bedding as well as a stylish button-tufting feature to give indulgent good looks to your bedroom. Wingback design for mid-century modern style-lines and tapered, natural finishing legs to give resurgent accents to your contemporary aesthetic. Cool chic hue in a light grey tone for effortless style to complement your modern bedroom with its lasting good looks. Made in Malaysia, the Adelaide requires assembly. Color: Gray.