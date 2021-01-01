From sundress
Sundress Adela Dress in Yellow. - size L (also in S) Sundress Adela Dress in Yellow. - size L (also in S) 100% cotton. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Halterneck tie closure with beaded detail. Elasticized waist. Lightweight woven fabric with metallic detail and fringe trim. SDRE-WD90. S21001. Envisioned in the South of France and created in India and Italy, Sundress embodies international resort-style fashion with a free, feminine spirit. Influenced by Mediterranean culture, its collections feature uniquely handcrafted looks where bold prints and patterns come to life. Every piece is designed to embrace a luxurious sun-kissed look with a taste of simplicity. Using her traveling experiences as her muse, founder and creator Estelle Calafato Valtancoli produces each collection as a new vacation desination, travelling from the Amazon to Bali. Estelle's thirst for adventure and passion for bold silhouettes inspired her to create her own fashion universe. Sundress is more than a brand; Sundress is a never-ending vacation state of mind.