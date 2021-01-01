From kirkland's
Addison Open Face Clock, 45 in. : Metal
Advertisement
Bring life to your décor with statement pieces like this Addison Open Face Clock. The bronze metal and gold accents will add vintage flair to any décor style. Clock measures 1.25W x 45 in. in diameter Crafted of metal Black finish Open face design Bronze distressed hour and minute hands with matching roman numerals Features nailhead accents Requires one (1) AA battery; battery not included Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland’s store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.