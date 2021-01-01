Addison Essex Traditional Blue Beljik 3'1" x 5'4" Area Rug

A combination of shiny polyester and polypropylene Soft, low pile with cotton foundation for soft hand and easy flop 0.2-In pile height This collection of rugs has areas throughout where the pile has been removed completely, this is on purpose and accented with fringe to give the rug a truly antiqued look Sophisticated use of 20 colors in each rug with areas of distressed zero pile construction Cotton weft backing, cushioning felt non-skid rug pad is recommended (sold separately) Indoor use only Easy to clean, vacuum without a beater bar, spot clean with mild soap and water and is family and pet friendly Available in 14 classical designs and 6 standard sizes Highlighted in our Essex Collection