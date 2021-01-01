From santicler
Addison Cashmere Track Pant - 3 - Also in: 0, 1, 2
The Addison track pant is the coziest bottom you could wish for and matches our sweaters beautifully. Made from Italian eco cashmere, the pant features a flat elasticized waistband and is ankle length. We eliminated the side seam for a slimmer look and used stretch jersey inside the pockets for a more flattering overall appearance. Our model is 5.8 feet (173 cm) tall and wears the track pant in size 1. Total length is 38 inches (96 cm). Inseam measures 28 inches (71 cm). We recommend sizing up if you prefer a looser, more relaxed fit. Content: Body: 100% Italian Eco Cashmere Pocket lining: 73% Pa + 27% Ea Easy care instructions: - Wash by hand in cold water using a light detergent; lay flat to dry - For new wash machines, you may use the sweater wash cycle with cold water and dry cycle with low heat. - The item can also be organically dry cleaned Made in Romania