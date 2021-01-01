From bay isle home
Addilyn Folding Teak Patio Dining Chair
Advertisement
This Addilyn Reclining/Folding Teak Patio Dining Chair comfort, flexibility, and durability make it a great value, giving you several chairs in one! With five different reclining positions, the chair can be a perfect lounger with the addition of our Addilyn Footstool. However, the chair is sturdy enough and tall enough to fit with our selection of outdoor tables, allowing it to serve as a dining chair as well.The stunning honey-brown wood grains of our weather-resistant Solid A-Grade Teak Wood combine with premium stainless steel hardware to provide a chair that's both comfortable and can withstand anything mother nature can throw at it. This is one of our most popular chair designs for good reason and we know you'll agree when you sit in it.