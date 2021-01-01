Addie Desk

Made from luxe materials, this desk is sure to anchor your home office in a glamorous aesthetic. It's made from solid elm wood in your choice of neutral finish and features four tapered and splayed legs. The desktop is made from a slab of white Italian Carrara marble for a well-made design. Two soft-close drawers with metal t-pulls give you a spot to keep your pens, notebooks, and chargers tucked away. This desk measures 44" wide, so there's plenty of room to spread out as you tackle your to-dos. Color (Frame): Black