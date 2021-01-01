Add-On Skirt/Blouse Hanger Set Of 2 Chrome / Black

Add-on Skirt/Blouse Hangers come in a set of two with the ability to simply add more as needed. These convenient hangers come from Ours's Ebony Chrome Hanger Collection featuring a simple yet unique design that is substantial enough to keep your garments in place while protecting them from unwanted creases or snags. The durable chromed metal construction includes non-slip, snag-free black vinyl coated bars, clips and hook end protectors. The vinyl coated chrome hanging hook fits most standard closet rods. Measures: 1. 25 x 15. 75 W x 9 inches.