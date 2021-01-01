Adan Pot, Matte Finish by Vondom - Color: Bronze (49064A-BRONZE)

Advertisement
An architectural masterpiece at every angle, the Adan Pot, Matte Finish from Vondom is an artistic way to showcase decorative plants. Complementing both modern and traditional decors, the pot's design mimics a stone silhouette in a diamond cut pattern. This piece of masculine beauty inspires creativity through plant selection which serves as the man's â€œhairstyleâ€. Made from 100% recyclable polyethylene, this planter is lightweight, impact-resistant and weather-resistant. The optional incorporated self-watering system makes plant maintenance a breeze for up to 3 months. The Adan Pot, Matte finish brings an art gallery atmosphere to modern indoor and outdoor spaces. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Bronze.