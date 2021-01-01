From troy lighting
Adamson Outdoor Wall Light by Troy Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Antique - (B7402)
Advertisement
The Adamson Outdoor Wall Light by Troy Lighting is a smooth, angular take on outdoor lantern lighting. This modern design features a sleek, conical Clear Glass shade over the Hand-Crafted Aluminum frame. The frame still provides plenty of structural and visual support for the shade, with its complementary outline. The French Iron finish gives the frame and wall plate a rich tone and texture, against which the visible light source truly shines. Pretty much nothing interferes with the warm wash of ambient light produced by this outdoor wall sconce, making it superbly functional as well as stylish in modern exterior settings. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Color: Grey. Finish: French Iron