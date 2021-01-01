From wrought studio
Adama Dining Chair
Recognized for its revolutionary design, with the combination of comfort and original style, this manufacturer has remained a celebrated furniture classic of the 20th-century. The Adama Dining Chair will instantly enhance the modernity of your dining room. The ergonomically curved form is perfectly adapted to the shape of the body and the combination of wood and black metal wires of the base add to the aesthetic value of the design as well as ensuring the stability of the chair. Color: Green