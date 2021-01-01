Missoni Home Adam Bath Sheet

Italian powerhouse Missoni continues to reinvent itself in the form of MissoniHome. The brands iconic zig-zag pattern, stripes and patchwork motifs come alive in the form of towels, bathmats and robes bringing a rainbow of color and life to the home. The Adam Bath Sheet encompasses the family-run brands multicolored vision through its recognizable zig-zag pattern. 100% Cotton Machine wash Made in Portugal SIZING 40"W x 59"L. Gifts - Bed And Bath > Missoni Home > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Missoni Home. Color: Multi Color.