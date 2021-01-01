Adaline Outdoor Wicker Swivel Egg Chair with Cushion, Gray, DarkGray, Taupe

Bring a dash of fun-loving comfort to your backyard or patio space with our unique swivel egg chair. Featuring a gorgeous basket shape and delightfully encompassing design, our outdoor chair not only gives your patio a modern look but also offers incredible comfort. This is constructed with beautifully wrapped rattan and a convenient swivel function, allowing you hours of much-needed relaxation whenever you need it. Finished with plush and fresh water-resistant cushions, this piece is a truly extraordinary addition to your summer lounging. BASKET SHAPE: Featuring a cozy basket shape, this chair encapsulates you in its cozy structure, giving you maximum comfort to lounge about. Finished with a delicately open wrapped design, this chair gives your space an eye-catching modern look. SWIVEL FUNCTION: This basket chair brings ultimate comfort to your kitchen or home bar with its swivel function. This makes it easy for you to get in and out of your seat without the hassle of having to move your egg chair. POLYETHYLENE RATTAN: Featuring a long-lasting woven finish, this style is not only incredibly durable but also provides a versatile appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor decor. WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spill a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This chair is 30.50” W x 28.00” D x 58.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming basket chair.