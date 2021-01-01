Adalia Striped Flatweave Cotton Ivory/Gray Area Rug

This reversible indoor area rug features a textured design with a mix of patterned lines and dots in gray and ivory tones for a rustic addition to your home. It's handmade with 100% cotton using a flatweave technique for a truly vintage-inspired look. Its neutral hues match with most styles and color schemes. A low pile height of 0.2" means it's a great option for high-traffic areas like your kitchen, entryway, or living room. It's also safe to use on heated floors. We recommend getting a rug pad to put beneath this rug to keep it from shifting underfoot. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'