From wade logan
Adalia Dining Set
Powder-coated metal leg and glass suckers on four cornersMetal legs are intensely durable and strong, thus withstanding the strong glass tabletop for our dining table set. They’re further coated with black powder in order to improve their outward looks and appearances so as to evoke a sense of serenity in the mind of the observant when he/she’ll be feasting the eyes upon entering the room and be met with eye-candy that’s neither exaggerated nor overly simplified. The glass suckers allow the metal legs to hold up to the tempered glass tabletop.The chairs are provided with a PVC cover to absorb all the effects of wear and withstand all of them without any tear. While they’re inside composed of rust-resistant steel components, both of these together work synergistically to function as an ideal product for regular use including rough use. Pieces Included: 5 Pieces: 1 Table, 4 Chairs