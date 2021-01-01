Adalee Abstract Ivory/Blue Area Rug

This indoor area rug features an abstract mix of ivory and blue hues with flecks of brown to give your space a modern edge. It's also intentionally distressed for a well-worn, vintage-inspired look. This rug is power-loomed with polypropylene and polyester, and it has a jute backing for extra protection. A pile height of 0.35" allows for a variety of placement options in your home, such as your living room, kitchen, or sunroom. It's also safe to use on heated floors. Even with a backing, we recommend placing a rug pad underneath to keep this rug from moving around. Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'