Adagdak 6-Light Candle Style Wagon Wheel Chandelier

This 6-light chandelier features a simple wagon-wheel design that brings an industrial look to your entryway or dining room. The single-tiered metal wheel features exposed bulb sockets and a malted rust finish that brings a rustic look over dining room or entryway. The frame is held by an adjustable downrod and a circular canopy with carved metal accents. Each of the sockets disperse a burst of brightness from six candle-style bulbs up to 60W (not included). Plus, we love that this chandelier is compatible with a dimmer switch, allowing you to adjust the light from breakfast to dinner.