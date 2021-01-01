From retrofete
retrofete Ada Jacket in Blue
retrofete Ada Jacket in Blue 99% cotton 1% elastane. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Front button closures. Chest flap pockets. Side welt pockets. Padded shoulders. Adjustable strap at back waistHeavily distressed and faded throughout. RTFF-WO8. HL20-2055. About the designer: Inspired by the decadence of the disco-era, retrofete channels the after hours of 1960s and ‘70s glam to dress the ultimate party girl. Co-founders and designers Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin brilliantly masters the art of sophisticated glamour using signature shimmery lit sequin fabrics and antique lace in seductively draped silhouettes for a coveted collection of elevated party-ready attire.