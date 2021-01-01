retrofete Ada Jacket in Charcoal. - size XS (also in L, S, XL) retrofete Ada Jacket in Charcoal. - size XS (also in L, S, XL) 98% cotton 2% elastane. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Front button closure. Breast pockets and side slant pockets. Back buckle fastening. Lightly padded shoulders. Buttoned cuffs. ROFR-WO36. SS21-2055. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.