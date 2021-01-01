Dermalogica Active Moist Moisturizer (50ml)

Dermalogica's Active Moist Moisturiser is a fast-absorbing, oil-free formula that works to hydrate parched skin. Fortified with silk amino acids and a blend of plant extracts to improve the skin's texture, you can experience a super soft, smooth complexion without greasy residue. Naturally-astringent lemon tightens pores and refines skin, whilst a dose of lavender and cucumber cool, soothe and restore long-lasting comfort. Catering for oily skin types, the lightweight lotion melts onto skin to eliminate unwanted shine, revealing a rebalanced, replenished complexion. E.N. Free from artificial fragrances and colours.