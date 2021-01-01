Acrylic Throw Blanket with Border Grid Cream/Blush - Threshold

Stay warm by wrapping yourself in this Acrylic Throw Blanket with Border Grid from Threshold™. Made from 100percent acrylic, this cream throw blanket comes with a colorful border that pops against the background for a contrasting look. Its woven design adds textured appeal that helps you create a beautiful bedscape. Perfect to snuggle while reading a good book on the couch or relaxing in your favorite armchair, this lightweight throw blanket makes a functional addition to your bedding collection. Color: Cream/Blush. Pattern: Check.