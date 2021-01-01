CasaCarta - Acrylic Serving Tray - Pink Horse

Life's too short for boring interiors. This tray from CasaCarta features one of the brand's most distinctive designs hand applied onto acrylic. With a handle at each end, it's suitable for indoor and outdoor use and is the perfect accessory for brightening up your coffee table. Key features: * Tray * Material: 100% acrylic * Dimensions: W35xD35xH3cm * Hand applied screen printing * Signature Pink Horse design * With a handle at each end * Ideal accessory for your coffee table * Suitable for indoor and outdoor use