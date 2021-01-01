From kirkland's
Acorn and Gray Upholstered Dining Chairs, Set of 2
You'll always be prepared for extra guests with our Acorn and Gray Upholstered Dining Chairs! The mid-century modern design of these chairs will perfectly complete your dining space. Set includes two (2) dining chairs Each chair measures 18.25L x 16.5W x 35.5H in. Crafted of warp-resistant wood composite, solid rubberwood, veneer, foam, and linen Upholstered in gray fabric Dark acorn wood finish Open oval back chair design Weight: 11 lbs. Weight capacity: 200 lbs. Full assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth; Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.