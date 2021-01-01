From canora grey
Acme Louis Philippe Iii Nightstand In White 24503
Country : VietnamInclude : Nightstand * 1Product Size : 22" x 16" x 24"HAssembly Required : NoStyle : TraditionalRomance : The Louis Philippe III collection nightstand comes in black, cherry, white, and antique gray finish. It has two drawers with center metal glide and brushed nickel metal handle. Offers you plentiful storage with spacious drawersColor : WhiteMaterials : Wood (Solid Pine), Wood Veneer (Gum), MDF, PBStorage : Storage: 2 DrawersStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Drawer Size: 14" x 13" x 5"HNW CTN (LBS) : 28