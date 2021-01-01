From red barrel studio

Acme Hamm Desk In Espresso

$309.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Desk * 1Product Size : 47" x 24" x 30"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : Contemporary, CasualRomance : The Hamm computer desk features an compact, sleek and contemporary design. This workstation is crafted with selected veneers in rich Espresso Finish. This set offers smooth work space and three drawers to store notebooks and pens for easy access while you work.Product Details : KD, w/3 RF Drawers (Top Drw w/Lock Key Included) : KD Drawer GLIDE Side Metal, DT Not Included, Felt-Lined Not Included, Handle: Silver FinishColor : EspressoMaterials : Wood Veneer (), PBStorage : -Storage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 80Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : -UPC : 0840412121104

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com