Acme Coleen Desk In White High Gloss & Chrome 92229
Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Desk * 1Product Size : 54" x 22" x 32"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : Contemporary, CasualRomance : Bring a touch of modern into your home with the Coleen desk, with its high gloss finished top with 2 drawers. It will serve as the perfect place to hold all of your often used supplies. The base is made up of 2 "sawhorse" designed legs finished in chrome to emphasize this modern task desk. Offered in 3 desk top colors white, red, and black.Product Details : KD, 2 Drw : Rectangular Writing Desk w/Metal Base : KD Top w/2Drw: White Glossy Finish (Venner, PB) : Metal Sawhorse Base: Chrome Finish, Metal Tube (1.2 x 25 x 25mm, 20 x 40mm, 25 x 50mm) : (NO Cord mgmt/NO Keyboard Tray) : Drw Inside Size: 24" x 15" x 3 : Drawer: GLIDE Side Metal (3/4 Ext),Color : White High Gloss & ChromeMaterials : Metal Tube, Glossy Veneer (Polyester-Hard PVC), PBStorage : Storage: 2 Drawers (Top)Storage & Clearance Dimensions : Drawer Size: 24" x 15" x 3"H (Inner) : Knee Space Dimension: 30" x 15" x 25"HNW CTN (LBS) : 88Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 220Lbs