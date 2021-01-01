From loon peak
ACME Adams Nightstand In Antique Oak 30613
Country : VietnamInclude : Nightstand * 1Product Size : 20" x 16" x 23"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : NoStyle : Industrial, RusticRomance : Drawing from tradition, the Adams youth bedroom collection will definitely anchor your home. The nightstand has two drawers with ball bearing metal glides and Felt-Lined top drawer. This collection is the perfect base to style your room with sleek industrial Decor.Product Details : 2 Drw : Drawer: GLIDE Side Metal (Ball Bearing), DT French Front & Back, Felt-Lined Top Drw, Hdw) Handle: MetalColor : Antique OakMaterials : Wood (New Zealand Pine), MDF, Ply, Metal