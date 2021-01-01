From stella mccartney
Stella McCartney - Acid-wash Denim Jumpsuit - Blue
Advertisement
Stella McCartney prioritizes sustainability, so it's fitting that her Spring '20 collection pays homage to Mother Nature. Modeled on boilersuit styles, this denim jumpsuit is dyed a vivid tonal-blue acid-wash that reflects the captivating energy of the ocean. The slightly loose silhouette can be cinched by adjusting the D-ring belt. Wear yours with ankle boots. Shown here with: [Loewe Shoulder bag id1104026], [Fendi Boots id1197766], [Valentino Earrings id1152274], [Sophie Buhai Rings id1121515].