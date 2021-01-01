Acevedo-Beltran Extendable Dining Table
Description
Acevedo-Beltran Double Pedestal Dining TableFeatures:Table Shape: RectangularTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Wood (Bentwood), Wood Veneer, MDF, Poly-ResinBase Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Wood (Bentwood), Wood Veneer, MDF, Poly-ResinGloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color (Color: Espresso): EspressoTop Color (Color: Antique White): Antique WhiteTop Color (Color: Cherry): CherryBase Color (Color: Espresso): EspressoBase Color (Color: Antique White): Antique WhiteBase Color (Color: Cherry): CherryTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: YesTable Mechanism: Removable LeafLeaf Included: YesNumber of Leaves: 2Seating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 6Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 4Table Base Type: Double pedestalStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Scratch Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:GSA Approved: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: SCS Certified: Fire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: 66Overall Length When Fully Extended: 96Overall Width - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: 46Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: 46Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 31Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 26Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: YesLeaf Width - Side to Side: 46Leaf Length - End to End: 30Overall Product Weight: 229Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: 2Estimated Time to Set Up: 30Adult Assembly Required: Yes# of Piece