Nailtopia Green Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover

Nailtopia Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover. What it is: Bio-Sourced, Plant Based, Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover Bio- Sourced Transparency! Unlike any nail polish remover! Bio-Sourced, plant based, acetone free formula considerably reduces environmental footprint. Real Superfood Infused, 100% Vegan, Leaping Bunny Approved, Non-Toxic and ALL FREE! What it does: Why Avocado Oil? Avocado oil softens cuticles and strengthens nails. The potassium in avocados boost keratin proteins, which strengthens nails, and vitamin E giving nails a natural luster while encouraging healthy growth. How to use it: Soak a cotton pad with the remover; press it firmly against the nail plate and wipe down slowly towards the nail tip; repeat until no trace of nail color remains. Wash hands after use. Precautions: Flammable. Ingredients: Ethyl Acetate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Benzophenone-1, Fragrance (Parfum), Butyl Acetate, Water (Aqua), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Glycolic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Gluconolactone, Green 6 (CI 61565), Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Punica Granatum, Fruit Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Spinacia Oleracea (Spinach) Leaf Extract, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Leaf Extract, Yellow 11 (CI 47000).