Accounting Swear Words Adverse Variance Pay Raise T-Shirt

The swear words accounts use are much different than what normal people would use when they're talking. Suitable for men or women, this accountant's tshirt is a great gift idea for the accountant brother, sister, mom, dad, or best friend who is good with math, money, taxes, fractions, percentages, sales, business, haggling, or saving money. The funny accounting tee is available in various colors and sizes to suit anyone's style. Accountants can show off their skills and their shirts while at a bookstore, coffee shop, casual restaurant, mall, movie theater, company picnic, company barbeque, or family gathering. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem