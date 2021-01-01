Accordeon LED Chandelier by Slamp - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (ACR97SOS3002PS000)

Advertisement
The Accordeon LED Chandelier from Slamp underlines every quality of its namesake with a luscious, rhythmic structure created by industry titan and materials expert, Marc Sadler. Sadler uses his decades of experience in plastics to deliver a technopolymer structure that flows sculpturally, captivates optically, and maintains its structural integrity. Each piece is hand shaped in a pleated design with fashion-minded techniques, then cured to create a solid gestural ribbon. A crown of LEDs produces an aura of vibrant illumination, accentuating the structure's curves with crisp highlights. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Prisma Silver