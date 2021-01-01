Amisco Accord 26 in. Semi-Transparent Metal Grey Wood Counter Stool, Dark Gray/Gun Metal

The Accord Bar Stool will be a beautiful and functional addition to your home decor. This bar stool has a full back, which provides complete comfort. It has an armless design, so you can tuck it under the table or bar. Featuring a modern style, this stool is perfect for revamping your decor. It features a wooden seat, making it a visually appealing, long-lasting option to add to any home. Featuring a metal frame, this stool can stand up to frequent use, making it great for any living space. Designed in black, it will pair well with your other furniture. Color: Dark Gray/Gun Metal.