Rachael Ray Accessories Kitchen Pantryware Multi Purpose/Salad Serveware/Melamine Garbage Bowl, Burgundy Red

BUILT TO LAST: Rachael Ray Garbage Bowl is crafted from durable melamine to provide long-lasting kitchen and cooking support when chopping, slicing, and dicing TIME SAVER: Use the melamine bowl to collect scraps as you go, cutting down on trips to the trashcan while prepping and cooking VERSATILE BOWL: A fun speckle pattern makes the bowl perfect for countertop display in between cooking or use as a fruit bowl or mixing bowl ANTI-SLIP BOTTOM: Rubberized bottom helps to prevent slipping when in use EASY TO CLEAN: Durable melamine garbage bowl is top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, Weight: 1.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer Corporation