Accentuate 20 Inch Performance Velvet Throw Pillow In Navy EEI-4700-BLO-NAV

Accent Throw Pillow|French Piping Trim|Performance Velvet Sham|100% Polyester Filling|100% Cotton Inner Cover|.Incorporate a pop of color and texture into your home decor with the Accentuate Performance Velvet Throw Pillow. Featuring contrasting French piping along the edges, this accent pillow is perfect for a sofa, loveseat, armchair, bench, or bed. Bringing rich textiles to your living space or bedroom, this accent pillow wears a beautiful performance velvet sham that's soft to the touch. The insert of this square pillow is stuffed with plush polyester filling and complete with a 100% cotton inner cover. Set Includes: One - Accentuate 20" Throw Pillow.