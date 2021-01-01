From simple relax
Accent Upholstered Performance Velvet Lounge Chair, Gray
Find yourself seated on the graceful lounge chair and have a peaceful afternoon. A glamorous update for any living room, entryway, bedroom, lounge area or home office, the chair delivers a luxurious seating experience with soft, stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery, elegant nailhead trim, a sinuous spring support system, and dense foam padding. Complete with a removable seat cushion with a removable cover, the accent chair comes solidly constructed from rubberwood and rests securely on four splayed black-stained wood legs with non-marking foot caps, and supports up to 300 lbs. Transform your home with this graceful velvet accent chair.