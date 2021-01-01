From monarch
Monarch Accent Table Dark Taupe With A Drawer
This modern snack table is the perfect combination of style and functionality. Finished in a reclaimed-look dark taupe with a contrasting brushed silver drawer pull, this robust looking piece will suit any decor. A front drawer provides hidden storage for mobile devices, remote controls or accessories, while the top is the ideal surface space to hold your drinks, snacks or even meals. Lounging on the couch has never been more convenient! (Assembly required)Finish: Dark TaupeConvenient snack table provides additional surface space for drinks, snacks and more!Front drawer provides hidden storageModern look blends with any décorSpecifications:Overall Product Dimension: 24" H x 18" W x 12" DProduct Weight: 20 lbs