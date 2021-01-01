Accent Side Table by Mater - Color: Grey - Finish: Painted - (01402)

Advertisement
Give your modern home a design lift with the Accent Side Table. In conjunction with its highly successful 2009 Space Stool, High, the modern side table follows within the same vein of its predecessor in character. Sporting rounded and tapered legs, sculptural-like details, and overall quality handcrafted aesthetics, the table provides creative flexibility whether it's placed in a commercial or residential setting. Elevate your space with the Accent Side Table. Mater is the home accessories brand that makes corporate social responsibility timeless and alluring to consumers all over the world. Mater - Latin for mother - combines exclusive high end home accessories with working methods that support people, local craft traditions and the environment. Mater's commitment to corporate social responsibility is based upon the principles of the United Nations Global Compact initiative. Mater is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Sirka Gray Stained