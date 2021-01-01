Accent Mirror
Description
Features:Wipe clean with a dry clothHand carvedMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentMirror Material: Shape: IrregularOrientation : VerticalStyle: TraditionalFramed: YesFrame Material: WoodFrame Design: ClassicFrame Construction: Frame Material Details: MDF woodFrame Finish: Dark MahoganyNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationDamp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed: DryStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Shelves Included: NoSwing Arm Included: NoPower Source: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoBeveled Glass: NoVenetian: NoFog Free Mirror: NoMagnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Tilt Mirror: NoProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Drawers Included: NoSurface Shape: FlatPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHand Painted: YesDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodNumber in Set: Mirror Finishes: ShatterproofSilver Content: Designer: Designer Type: Spefications:UL Listed: CE Certified: ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesWEEE Recycling Required: NocUL Listed: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 48Overall Width - Side to Side: 36Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Mirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 88Largest Dimension: 48Assembly:Installation Required: YesInstallation Type: HooksInstallation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: HooksSuggest Number of People: 2Number Points of Contact: 2Estimated Time To Install (Mins): 30Additional Tools Required: Screw Driver;Level;PencilWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No