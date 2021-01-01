55"Accent Chairs
Description
Features:This elegant accent chair updates the classic armchair with dramatic curves and embracing comfort. With lustrous highlights and shadowsDimensions: 28.75" x 29.75" x35"HThe chair features a squared button tufted back design with round arms and leg for added detail.The tight seat cushion has thick foam over a sinuous spring seat deck making this chair extraordinarily comfortable.Our modern living room chair is easy to assemble that comes with assembly instructions. You only need to manually rotate and fix chair feet according to the instructions, very convenient.Design: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: Polyester BlendUpholstery Material Details: Polyester BlendGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: CottonSeat Fill Material Details: CottonType of Bird Feathers: WaterfowlUpholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Polyester Blend): GrayUpholstery Grade: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Yellow Polyester Blend): YellowPattern: PaisleyLegal Documentation: Back Fill Material: CottonBack Fill Material Details: CottonBack Type of Bird Feathers: Back Type: Tufted backWeight Capacity: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Solid + Manufactured WoodWood Species: BeechArms Included: YesArm Type: Round ArmsArm Material: WoodArm Material Details: WoodOttoman Included: NoOttoman Height - Top to Bottom: Ottoman Width - Side to Side: Ottoman Depth - Front to Back: Leg Color: BrownTufted Cushions: YesSwivel: NoSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: SeatReversible Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Slipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoDurability: Stain ResistantFire Resistant: NoProduct Care: WipePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseAnti-Microbial: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 1Base Style: RoundLeg Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodLeg Material Details: Solid + Manufactured WoodMattress Included: NoCushion Construction: Feather Blend (Foam and feather)Foam Density: 1.7 lbs./cu. ft.Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Wyzenbeek Double Rub Count (for data collection): Martindale Cycle Rating (for data collection): Double rub count greater than 30,000: DS Primary Product Style: ModernJoinery: Double DowelledDesigner: VinformDesigner Type: FactoryMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: SW: Clean with water-based or dry, solvent-based cleanersCushion Ticking: YesTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Made to Order: NoWater Repellant: WaterproofLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoE