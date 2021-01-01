Accent Chair TV Chair Living Room Chair Beige Sofa With Ottoman

1.Chair Dimensions:31.73"W x 33.50"D x 33.78 H 2.Ottoman Dimensions:19.29"Wx15.94"Dx16.73"H 3.Material: High quality soft velvet fabric ,Metal frame and Black metal Legs. 4.You can keep it from shaking even on the concave and convex ground. 5.The back velvet accent chair with velvet ottoman set,It can make you more comfortable to watch movies or play video games or more. 6.With a slight modern medieval style, Chair and Ottoman all use modular suture design,make it more luxurious while being comfortable.It can be easily integrated into your living room, bedroom and game room, making the space more beautiful. 7.Without armrest and 31.73" wide,250 pounds of load bearing.Large man don't worry uncomfortable and falling down. Fabric: Pink Velvet