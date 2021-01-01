Accent Barrel Chair With Swivel

This is a Modern Akili revolving accent chair, a modern lounge chair, and a bucket chair in the hotel living room. Comfortable and durable, ergonomic velvet fabric, soft, durable, soft and wrinkle-free. It has a wide range of uses and is suitable for various environments, very suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, offices, reception areas, dormitories, etc., and has a durable base and casters. The chair uses a stable star base and is equipped with 5 360-degree rotating wheels, which can move quickly and maintain a fast working rhythm. Fabric: Orange Linen