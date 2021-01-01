Accent Barrel Chair Living Room Chair Pu Leather

Poduct Dimension:29.13" x 25.2" x27.95"HPacking Size : 29.92"*25.98"*23.23"N.W: 11KGSG.W:13.5KGSFABRIC: PU leather The max weight capacity: 250PoundDescriptionWith this leisure Barrel chair , it is easy to decorate your living room or bedroom to be more beautiful and stylish. Curved edges, padded with thick foam and upholstered with high-quality PU leather , you can seat yourself in it comfortably for relaxation. Ideal for small spaces, this chair work great in offices, bedrooms or living roomsThe Chair set is ideal for relaxing while offering a fantastic look to your living areaSimply screw in legs and you are ready to relax in style anywhere Body Fabric: White Faux Leather