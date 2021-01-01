From roommates
RoomMates Acceleration Geometric Beige Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Advertisement
Comes with 1 beige roll - 20.5 inches wide X 16.5 feet; covers 28.18 square feetPrinted on a safe, high quality substrateEasy to install – Just peel and stickLeaves no sticky residue on the surfaceSafe for painted wallsRecommended for use on smooth, flat surfacesGreat for DIY decorating projects including furniture, staircases, accessories, and moreInstantly removable and repositionable in full stripsSuperior strength and properties to contact paperPerfect for both renters and homeownersClean and allow surface to dry before application for best resultsTwo people are recommended for installation. Peel product’s backing back 12 inches at a time, and smooth the paper to the wall. Fully compliant to the Consumer Protection Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA)