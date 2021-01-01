From new balance
New Balance Accelerate Tights
Advertisement
You'll feel good about your work out from start to finish wearing the New Balance Accelerate Tights. Low-rise, compression-fit, ankle length athletic leggings. NB Dry fabric pushes perspiration away from the body and towards the surface for rapid evaporation. Four-way stretch enhances comfort and allows wider range of movement. Hidden interior pockets at front hips. Brand logo at left seam. 77% recycled polyester, 23% spandex. Lining: 87% recycled polyester, 7% polyester, 6% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 34 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 8 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.