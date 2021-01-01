Acasia Wall-In Floating Desk
Description
Features:An ideal solution for any room, this brown finish desk folds away neat and compactFold the desk down and you reveal a convenient storage area with two adjustable shelves, bill organizers and a corkboardDesk Type: Floating deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Color: BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BrownBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Wood Construction Type: Manufactured wood with laminateNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: YesLocking Cabinet: YesNumber of Cabinets: 1Number of Interior Shelves: 3Soft Close Cabinets: NoCabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: Office Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoTipping Prevention: NoTable Top Tilt Angle Range: Does not tiltFoldable: YesTwo Person Accommodated: NoWeight Capacity: 20Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ADA Compliant: ISTA 1A Certified: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: FIRA Certified: CAL TB 133 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: LEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Lacey Act Compliant: GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: SCS Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certif